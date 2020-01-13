BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. Air Force said Monday it is investigating the cause of death of two servicemen who died at a base in Germany last week.

Airman 1st Class Xavier Leaphart and Airman 1st Class Aziess Whitehurst, both aged 20, were found unresponsive in a dormitory room at at Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany on Thursday evening and pronounced dead shortly afterward.

“The cause of the death is still under investigation," said Valerie Seeley, an Air Force spokeswoman. "More information will be released as it becomes available.”