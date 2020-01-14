When Jeremy Sewall, of the fish restaurant Row 34 (and others), considered creating a hot sauce tailor-made for seafood, he reached out to chile pepper maven Alex Bourgeois of Alex’s Ugly Sauce. The two collaborated and eventually launched Row 34 Small-Batch Hot Sauce, a blend of hot and sweet peppers that grow at Greenlaw Gardens in Maine (Arrows and Corno di Toro varieties are in the mix). The result is a distinctive bright sauce that delivers a soft kick. “We spent considerable time in the kitchen slicing peppers until we found the ratio Chef Jeremy was looking for,” says Bourgeois, who produces the custom-made recipe in his commissary. “We weren’t looking to overwhelm but to compliment the food,” he says. If you tend to use a sauce for oysters, a few splashes will add piquant interest to the bivalves, or to chowder. With honey and vinegary notes, it will punch up a pan-fried fish ($12 to $15 for 5 ounces). Available at Row 34, 383 Congress St., Boston, 617-553-5900; Red’s Best at Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston; Formaggio Kitchen South End, 268 Shawmut Ave. Boston, 617-350-6996; American Provisions, 613 E. Broadway, South Boston, 617-269-6100, or visit www.shop.islandcreekoysters.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND