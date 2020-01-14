The announcement comes a little more than two years after multiple women accused Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct and harassment. On Nov. 9, 2017 The New York Times published an article detailing accounts of several women who accused the comedian of misconduct, including accounts of Louis C.K. masturbating in front of them without their consent.

Louis C.K. is attempting to resurrect his once-thriving stand-up career with a series of shows in the coming months, including a just-announced gig in Boston on April 4. The show’s location has not been released and tickets are not yet on sale.

Louis C.K. lost a deal with FX network, his agent, and management, and the rights to his movie, “I Love You, Daddy,” which he directed and starred in, were sold back to him by the production company, and the movie’s release was canceled.

After the accusations hit the media, Louis C.K. issued a statement of apology, also published in The New York Times, where he wrote, “These stories are true.” He ended the letter by saying, “I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

However, less than a year after making that statement, Louis C.K. returned to stand-up with surprise performances at comedy clubs, his first in August 2018 at New York’s Comedy Cellar.

“His jokes started out like, ‘my life is hard now, I had a bad year, feel bad for me,’ ” audience member Klaire Randall told The Cut about seeing Louis C.K. at a gig a few months later. “There was nothing like, ‘hey I ruined my own life by masturbating in front of women.’ ”

Despite pushback from some audience members at pop-up shows, the Comedy Cellar started booking the comedian for scheduled performances. This tour is the first time Louis C.K. has announced a string of performances since the accusations surfaced, and many dates on the tour are already sold out, according to his website.