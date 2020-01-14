Souper Cubes are silicone, wire-enforced trays to freeze soups, stews, smoothies, or meals with measurements inside the compartments. Souper Cubes

The dilemma of what to do with leftover soups and stews propelled Los Angeles couple Michelle Strausman and Jake Sendowski to invent Souper Cubes, silicone trays that freeze soup, stock, sauce, smoothies, or anything, in compartments with ½, 1, or 2-cup fill lines ($19.95 for one tray; $36.99 for two). “There’s only two of us, and we were always cooking large quantities,” says Michelle. They invariably asked themselves, “What do we do with all the leftovers?” she says. Packing the food in glass containers or plastic freezer bags wasn’t an appealing choice. So Jake, an engineer, and Michelle, an educator, jointly came up with the solution of ice tray look-alikes with measurements, so you know the exact portions you’re freezing. The sturdy trays (stronger than silicone ice trays) have a wire-framed rim that supports its shape. The cubes are easy to pop-out. Tight-fitting lids (BPA-free plastic) prevents freezer odors and allows for easy stacking. There’s no reason you can’t use the trays also to create slow melting, mega-ice cubes for a punch bowl or a batch of cocktails. Available in red at Sur la Table locations, or in aqua at www.williams-sonoma.com or www.soupercubes.com.