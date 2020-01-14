Serves 6

Dried fruit added to a savory main dish is common in many North African and Middle Eastern cuisines, but much less so in ours. Fruit offers a bright note to dinner during our dark New England winters. Here cut-up pork shoulder is browned, then cooked in a low oven with apricots and prunes, all of which turn meltingly tender in a rich stew. The vegetable is parsnips, which are wide at one end and taper sharply. Halve or quarter the thick ends so the 1-inch lengths of parsnips are equal in size and cook evenly. Apricots go into the pot for the first hour, then prunes for the second. You can add the prunes to the stew at the beginning of cooking if you want them to melt and disappear into the sauce. Delicious served over brown rice.

3 pounds boneless pork butt (shoulder), trimmed of excess fat and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces Salt and pepper, to taste 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, or more if needed 1 large onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges 5 parsnips, cut into 1-inch lengths 2 tablespoons flour 2 cups chicken stock 1 cup dry white wine 1 cup water 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard ¾ cup dried apricots, snipped in half 3 sprigs fresh thyme 1 cup pitted prunes 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 325 degrees.

2. Sprinkle the pork with salt and pepper. In a large flameproof casserole over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add half the pork in a single layer and cook without disturbing, for 4 minutes. Turn and cook the other side for 3 minutes, or until browned. Use tongs to transfer the pork to a bowl. Brown the remaining pork in the same way; add the pieces to the bowl.

3. Add the onion and parsnips to the casserole with a couple teaspoons of oil, if the pan seems dry. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.

4. Sprinkle the flour into the pan and cook, stirring gently, for 30 seconds. Add the stock, wine, and water. Scrape up any bits on the bottom of the pan. Add the pork and any juices in the bowl with the mustard, apricots, and thyme sprigs. Bring to a boil.

5. Cover the pan and transfer to the oven. Cook for 1 hour. Add the prunes and continue cooking for 1 hour, or until the pork is very tender when pierced with a fork. (Total cooking time is 2 hours.) Remove and discard the thyme sprigs from the sauce. Taste the sauce for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Sprinkle with chopped thyme.

Jill Gibson