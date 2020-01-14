Serves 4

With its bright green color and fresh taste, this green curry paste, made with fresh herbs and spices, is better than anything from a jar. Whirl all the sauce ingredients in a blender -- fresh cilantro, Anaheim and jalapeno chiles, ginger, cumin, coriander -- and cook them in a skillet for a few minutes to mingle the flavors. Then let green beans and spinach cook right in the sauce; add the shrimp at the end for just a few minutes. This sauce is made with cream instead of coconut milk, but you can use the same amount of coconut milk. Your January quick suppers are now loaded with spice.

½ bunch fresh cilantro, leaves and stems coarsely chopped (1 1/2 cups) 1 Anaheim pepper, seeded and thinly sliced 1 small jalapeno or other chile pepper, seeded and thinly sliced 1 piece (2 inches) fresh ginger root, thinly sliced ¼ medium onion, sliced 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced ½ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon ground coriander ¼ teaspoon salt 1½ cups water 2 tablespoons olive oil 8 ounces green beans, trimmed 2 large handfuls fresh spinach leaves 1¼ pounds large shrimp (16 to 20 count), peeled ½ cup heavy cream Extra ground cumin (for sprinkling) Plain yogurt (for serving) Basmati rice (for serving)

1. In a blender, combine the cilantro, Anaheim and jalapeno peppers, ginger, onion, garlic, cumin, coriander, and salt. Add 3/4 cup of the water and blend until smooth.

2. In a large, deep skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the cilantro mixture and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 3 minutes.

3. Add the green beans and the remaining 3/4 cup water. Simmer for 4 minutes more. Add the spinach and stir for 1 minute, or until the spinach starts to wilt.

4. Stir in the shrimp, cover the pan, and simmer for 3 minutes, or until the shrimp is pink and cooked through.

5. Stir in the cream and cook until the sauce is bubbling at the edges. Sprinkle the cumin over the yogurt and serve it alongside the curry with the basmati rice.

Sally Pasley Vargas