Serves 4

If you're not familiar with ingredients like kimchi (fermented cabbage) and gochujang (Korean chile paste), this recipe may sound intimidating, but that can be fixed with a trip to your supermarket, where they're probably available, or to the nearest Asian market. This simple, spicy soup will warm you on the chilliest day. The main ingredient is tofu, which is sold in four distinct textures: silken, soft, firm, and extra firm. Firm and extra firm have been pressed to release much of the water and create a product that will stand up to boiling or grilling. Use firm for this recipe. You can vary the amount of gochujang you add, based on your own preference for heat. If you find the soup isn't spicy enough at the end of simmering, just spoon more in and simmer for a few minutes. Kimchi, which comes seasoned with garlic, ginger, and peppers, among other flavorings, adds its texture and heat to the pot. Carrots and shiitakes add a little heft. After simmering with vegetable stock, ladle the soup into bowls and let everyone garnish with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame oil. For even more heat, set out crushed red pepper, the Korean red pepper flakes called gochugaru, or even Sriracha.

1 tablespoon vegetable oil 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, finely chopped 2 carrots, thickly sliced into rounds 4 ounces (2 cups) fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed, caps thickly sliced 5 cups vegetable stock 2 tablespoons gochujang (Korean chile paste) 1 tablespoon soy sauce 2 teaspoons ground black pepper 1 cup kimchi, chopped 1 package (14 ounces) firm tofu, drained and cut into 1-inch cubes Salt, to taste 6 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced Sesame seeds (for garnish) Sesame oil (for sprinkling)

1. In a heavy-bottom soup pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the carrots and mushrooms. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes more.

2. Add the vegetable stock, gochujang, soy sauce, and black pepper. Bring to a boil and let the mixture bubble steadily for 5 minutes.

3. Add the kimchi and tofu. Return the liquid to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pot. Simmer for 10 minutes or until the carrots are tender.

4. Taste for seasoning, and add salt, if you like. Ladle the soup into bowls. Garnish each with scallions, sesame seeds, and sesame oil.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick