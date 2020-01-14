HELENA, Mont. — A campaign to legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana use has submitted two proposed ballot initiatives for state review, the group “New Approach Montana” announced.

The first ballot proposal would legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults in Montana, establish a regulatory framework, and impose a 20 percent sales tax. Part of the tax money would be used to reduce the tax on medical marijuana from 2 percent to 1 percent.

The second ballot issue is a constitutional amendment that would restrict marijuana consumption, like alcohol, to people age 21 or older.