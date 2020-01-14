AGUANGA, Calif. — More than 15,000 marijuana plants were eradicated and six people were arrested during raids on illegal grows in Southern California, authorities said Tuesday.

Thirteen search warrants involving marijuana cultivation were served Monday by Riverside County sheriff's deputies and state Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel in the unincorporated Aguanga area.

In addition to the eradicated plants, 2,356 pounds of processed marijuana, and 14 firearms were seized, the Sheriff''s Department said.