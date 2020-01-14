A 27-year-old man was arrested by Massachusetts State Police on charges of trafficking cocaine in Brockton Saturday night, police said.

Around 9 p.m., State Police on patrol clocked a gray Nissan Murano going 45 mph in a 30 mph zone on Ash Street, State Police said in a statement. Troopers stopped the vehicle and, while speaking with the people in the car, they “made observations of items consistent with illegal distribution of narcotics.”

While troopers removed the driver from the car and spoke with her, they noticed a male passenger “lean forward and quickly return to an upright seated position,” the statement said. Troopers questioned the man and identified him as Takari Elliott, of Boston.