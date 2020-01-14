A 27-year-old man was arrested by Massachusetts State Police on charges of trafficking cocaine in Brockton Saturday night, police said.
Around 9 p.m., State Police on patrol clocked a gray Nissan Murano going 45 mph in a 30 mph zone on Ash Street, State Police said in a statement. Troopers stopped the vehicle and, while speaking with the people in the car, they “made observations of items consistent with illegal distribution of narcotics.”
While troopers removed the driver from the car and spoke with her, they noticed a male passenger “lean forward and quickly return to an upright seated position,” the statement said. Troopers questioned the man and identified him as Takari Elliott, of Boston.
After a search, Troopers discovered 63 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine in the waistline of Elliott’s pants along with five pills believed to be Oxycodone and over $3,700 in cash, State Police said. Elliott was placed under arrest and brought to the State Police Middleboro Barracks for booking. The driver was issued a civil motor vehicle citation and was allowed to leave the scene.
Elliott’s bail was set at $25,000, the statement said. He was held at Plymouth County Correctional Facility until his arraignment at Brockton District Court Tuesday, where he was charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com.