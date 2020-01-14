Elizabeth Banks has been named the 2020 Woman of the Year by Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the country.
Banks, the 70th woman to receive the honor, will lead the festive annual parade through Cambridge, beginning at 3 p.m. on Jan. 31. It will be followed by the traditional roast onstage at the Hasty Pudding’s Farkas Hall at 4 p.m.
Banks has become a Hollywood powerhouse as a producer, director, and actress. Best known for her roles in “The Hunger Games” franchise and “Love & Mercy,” Banks also directed, produced, wrote, and starred in the 2019 action comedy “Charlie’s Angels.”
The Pittsfield native also co-produced and starred in “Pitch Perfect 2” and its sequel, “Pitch Perfect 3,”and had recurring roles in “Modern Family” and “30 Rock.” She co-stars in the much anticipated FX series “Mrs. America" with Cate Blanchett, Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, and Sarah Paulson, premiering in April.
“Elizabeth is a role model to all of the young women in the theatricals, especially in a year with a female writer, female producers, and a majority female cast,” Hasty Pudding co-producer Natalie Needle said in a statement.
After the parade, Banks will be presented with the Pudding Pot at Farkas Hall in Harvard Square. A press conference will follow, along with a preview of “Mean Ghouls” by the Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the group’s second-ever cast featuring both men and women.
Every year since 1951, the Hasty Pudding names a woman who has “made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment” to receive the award. Former recipients include Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington, and Scarlett Johansson.
