Elizabeth Banks has been named the 2020 Woman of the Year by Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the country.

Banks, the 70th woman to receive the honor, will lead the festive annual parade through Cambridge, beginning at 3 p.m. on Jan. 31. It will be followed by the traditional roast onstage at the Hasty Pudding’s Farkas Hall at 4 p.m.

Banks has become a Hollywood powerhouse as a producer, director, and actress. Best known for her roles in “The Hunger Games” franchise and “Love & Mercy,” Banks also directed, produced, wrote, and starred in the 2019 action comedy “Charlie’s Angels.”