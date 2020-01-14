“The defendants believe that it is premature to do so at this time,” read the filing. “The Government disagrees with the Defendants’ assertion that it is ‘premature’ to provide their own discovery.”

According to a Friday court filing, “defendants have not yet produced any discovery to the Government despite Government requests.”

Federal prosecutors say actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, along with other defendants, have yet to provide authorities with any of the documents and information the government has requested in the sprawling college admissions case known as “Varsity Blues.

Federal prosecutors contend that they have complied with their discovery obligations, an assertion that defendants do not agree with. Prosecutors have stated that the defendants have now had about eight months to review the “government’s discovery, confer with their clients, and strategize regarding potential defenses."

Advertisement

“It is not premature to provide discovery, which they can later supplement, to the Government as required by the rules,” read Friday’s report.

There are two exceptions among the remaining defendants in the case, according Friday’s filing. Defendant William McGlashan has produced one 3-page document, and Robert Zangrillo has produced the materials he acquired via a subpoena from the University of Southern California.

Both Loughlin, who is best known for her role as Aunt Becky on “Full House,” and Giannulli have been indicted on fraud, money laundering, and bribery charges in connection with the cheating scandal. Authorities have alleged they paid bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.

Last month, their attorneys argued in a motion to compel evidence that the couple believed that all of their payments would go to USC itself “for legitimate, university-approved purposes -- or to other legitimate charitable causes.” At the time, the defense lawyers said they believed that prosecutors were concealing evidence that would help prove that assertion.

Advertisement

Some other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, have taken plea deals in the case. Loughlin and Giannulli have chosen to fight the charges.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.