A 24-year-old man was arrested on drug charges when officers allegedly found 29 grams of crack cocaine after pulling the suspect over in Roxbury Monday night, police said.

Jacari Drayton, of Dorchester, was arrested by the South End Drug Control Unit near 55 Malcolm X Blvd. after they witnessed a drug transaction on the street in the area of Northampton Street and Shawmut Avenue, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers removed Drayton from the car, patted him down and allegedly found an undisclosed amount of cash and a medium-sized plastic bag, containing approximately 29 grams of crack cocaine, in his waistband, police said. They also discovered he was operating with a suspended license, authorities said.