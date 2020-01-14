A man has life threatening injuries after driving his car off Route 1 in Danvers Tuesday morning going airborne and landing on another roadway, Massachusetts State Police said.
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle when he drove the vehicle off Route 1 south and down an embankment toward Route 62 around 11:30 a.m., State Police wrote on Twitter.
“At some point (the vehicle) did go airborne and it landed on Route 62 westbound," State Police spokesman David Procopio said.
The man did not hit any vehicles and no one else was injured, Procopio said.
The driver was transported to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, State Police said.
One lane on the westbound side of Route 62 was temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon because of the incident, Procopio said.
The crash is still under investigation by police.
