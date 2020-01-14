A man has life threatening injuries after driving his car off Route 1 in Danvers Tuesday morning going airborne and landing on another roadway, Massachusetts State Police said.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle when he drove the vehicle off Route 1 south and down an embankment toward Route 62 around 11:30 a.m., State Police wrote on Twitter.

“At some point (the vehicle) did go airborne and it landed on Route 62 westbound," State Police spokesman David Procopio said.