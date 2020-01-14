“Dry this morning with more clouds than sunshine,” forecasters tweeted. “Light rain spreading in across most areas this afternoon into the evening. Portions of western & central MA will see a wintry mix. Precipitation ends late tonight.”

Tuesday will be partly sunny in the morning, then turning cloudy with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. It’ll be much colder than our summery weekend was, with highs in the upper 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

Did you enjoy that taste of summer over the weekend? After Sunday’s record-setting high of 74 degrees we’ve reverted back to winter weather, but we’ll experience one more warm-up in the middle of this week, when temps hit 50 on Wednesday. Then it’s downhill from there, as the mercury will drop and snow is due to arrive this weekend.

Advertisement

The highlight of the week will be Wednesday, which will be sunny and mild, with highs around 50.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and lows dropping to the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and (once again) a chance of rain. It will be blustery, too, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour, forecasters said.

Temperatures on Thursday will tumble into the upper 30s in the afternoon and then the 20s at night. Friday will be sunny and cold, with highs in the mid 20s, and at night it will be even colder, with lows around 10 degrees, forecasters said.

Forecasters said there’s a 70 percent chance of snow on Saturday, and there’s the potential for a significant amount of snow.

“Still looks like there is potential for significant accumulating snowfall across southern New England," forecasters wrote. "If folks have outdoor plans or are traveling they will want to stay tuned to the forecast.”

Advertisement









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.