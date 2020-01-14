A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday night for allegedly approaching two teenage girls and offering them money for sex, police said.
Benjamin Chen, of Quincy, turned himself into police yesterday after seeing news coverage that police were searching for him, Quincy police said in a Facebook post.
Chen is being charged with enticing a minor, accosting a person of the opposite sex, and soliciting sex for a fee, police said. He will be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Tuesday.
Chen was accused by two girls for three separate incidents. He allegedly drove up to them, made inappropriate comments, and in one case, got out of his car and ran toward a group of friends. The incidents allegedly took place on Jan. 4 and Jan. 9.
