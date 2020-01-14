Police responded to the scene shortly after 11:35 p.m. to find both Wades suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The younger Wade was pronounced dead at the scene, while his father was taken to MetroWest Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Aneudy Delgado-Torres, 39, was arrested at the Embassy Suites hotel in Marlborough at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and charged with two counts of murder and gun charges in connection with the fatal shooting of James “Manny” Wade, 45, and his son James Wade, 24, Friday night in the area of Second Street and Beaver Terrace Circle, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

A Framingham man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a father and son at a known drug spot in the MetroWest community, authorities said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan told reporters at a Tuesday afternoon press conference that police discovered one of the bullets fired during the incident had gone through an apartment building’s storm door, an interior door, and ricocheted off a stairwell rail and lodged in the wall of an apartment "immediately adjacent to where a 4-year-old child and a teenager were sleeping.”

A gun was recovered from the scene, said Ryan, and the investigation is ongoing.

The parking lot next to Beaver Terrace Circle is “an area where drug transactions are known to take place,” she said. Ryan said that recently two groups of drug dealers had competed for control of the area.

A preliminary investigation indicated that on the day of the double homicide, the Wades had gone to the parking lot to “meet people who were known to them,” according to Ryan.

When the Wades arrived, several people were already in the parking lot. Authorities allege that Delgado-Torres pulled out a gun and opened fire without any conversation, Ryan said.

Advertisement

Ryan told reporters that the relationship between the Wades and Delgado-Torres, who is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Framingham District Court, is still under investigation. Investigators collected surveillance video from the scene, she said.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.