Irqsusi approached the vehicle and identified the driver as 24-year-old Livinton Aybar-Ruiz of Dorchester and a rear passenger as 38-year-old Kervin Rosario of Salem, police said. After returning to his cruiser, Irqsusi learned that Rosario had previously faced drug charges and had open court cases for trafficking fentanyl.

Around 1:30 p.m.Monday, Trooper Fersas Irqsusi pulled over an Acura TL near Pond Street for a rejected inspection sticker and after finding, through a Registry of Motor Vehicles inquiry, that the owner’s license was suspended, State Police said in a statement.

Two men are facing charges from the Massachusetts State Police that they trafficked cocaine in Boston, police said.

While in the cruiser, Irqsusi noticed Rosario lean forward and to the left multiple times, the statement said. Irqsusi got out of the cruiser and ordered Rosario to exit the Acura “in fear [that Rosario] may have been retrieving a weapon.”

Two Boston police officers arrived to assist as Irqsusi patted down Rosario and searched his seat, where Irqsusi found a large amount of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, totaling 51 grams, police said. Irqsusi also recovered a knife and over $1,200 in cash.

Both men were arrested and brought to the South Boston barracks for booking, police said. The front seat passenger was allowed to leave the scene.

Bail was set at $25,000 and $100,000 for Aybar-Ruiz and Rosario, respectively, the statement said. Both men were to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Tuesday.

Aybar-Ruiz was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with a rejected inspection sticker, and illegal window tint, police said. Rosario was charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

