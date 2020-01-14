The 2006 Audi convertible, driven by Hernandez, traveled onto the road’s shoulder and slammed into a rock wall before finally stopping in a wooded area, police said.

Matthew Spanner, 19, and Gabriel Hernandez, 22, both of Methuen, were driving eastbound near 215 North Lowell Street around 10:40 p.m. when their vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, Methuen police said in the statement.

Two men were seriously injured after they were ejected from a car during a crash in Methuen Monday night, police said in a statement.

Both men were ejected from the car, police said.

Hernandez was taken to a Burlington hospital and is in critical condition and Spanner was listed in stable condition at another local hospital, police said.

Advertisement

Authorities conducted a half-hour search in the woods for more victims after the crash, Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said.

Solomon said this was done in case the victims at the scene were incoherent and could not remember the number of passengers in the car.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by police.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.