PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man scheduled to go on trial this week for killing the mother of his four children has instead pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Michael Boulais, 34, of Hinsdale, was sentenced Monday in Berkshire Superior Court to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the April 2018 killing of Kassedi Clark in the driveway of his home, according to The Berkshire Eagle.

Boulais changed his plea to spare Clark's family the ordeal of sitting through a trial, according to his attorney, Marissa Elkins.