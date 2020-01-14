TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 37-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after deputies said she tried to build an explosive device inside a Tampa Walmart store.

Emily Stallard was charged with attempted arson of a structure, fire bombing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse and battery on an officer, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office said.

A security guard at the store noticed Stallard opening unpaid items including flammable materials, projectiles and matches as she roamed through the store for more than an hour, an arrest report said. She had a child with her in the store, an arrest report said.