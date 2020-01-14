Stephanie Ebbert’s article “Abortion clinic fights to stay open amid debts” (Page A1, Jan. 7) illustrates the challenges facing abortion providers even here in Massachusetts. Sadly, the health care professionals providing this vital care face an uphill battle every day. In Boston, where we have some of the finest health care in the world, it is terrifying that these independent clinics are in danger. This must be a wake-up call for all of us. Without clinics there will be no choice.

Jane Piercy