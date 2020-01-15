“The closures are the result of the decision of Boston Properties Inc., owners of The Prudential Tower, not to provide a new lease for the venues despite several years of discussion,” officials from Select Restaurants, Inc. said in a statement on Wednesday. Select Restaurants operates both the restaurant and the observatory.

The Top of the Hub restaurant and the Skywalk Observatory in the Prudential Tower are both set to close on April 18, according to the operators of the venues.

Boston Properties confirmed that Top of the Hub and the Skywalk would be closing, but noted that they are “planning an exciting new design for an observatory.”

“We thank Select Restaurants for their many years of operations of the Skywalk Observatory and Top of the Hub. Upon their lease expiration the Skywalk Observatory and Top of the Hub will be closing,” said Bryan Koop, executive vice president of Boston Properties, in a statement to the Globe. “Boston Properties is planning an exciting new design for an observatory at Prudential Center that will provide a world-class visitor experience for visitors to Boston. We thank the community in advance for their patience during the construction process and look forward to sharing plans for this exciting new experience.”

The Top of the Hub, known for its sweeping views of the city from the 52nd floor of the Prudential Tower, has long been a destination for special occasions, including proposals, anniversaries, birthdays, and other celebrations. Meanwhile, the Skywalk Observatory, located on the 50th floor, is New England’s tallest observatory, according to the operators.

The Top of the Hub, as pictured in June 2006. Wiqan Ang/For the BG

However, enjoying the views at the top of the Pru doesn’t come cheap: The observatory costs $21 for adults, and $15 for children. And although the Top of the Hub has no entrance fee, dinner prices can run as sky-high as the restaurant’s views, from $38 for roasted salmon to the $55 range for some steak options. The cheapest glass of wine costs $10, and a Budweiser runs $6.50, according to an online menu.

The restaurant group said 200 employees will lose their jobs. The announcement was made to staff at a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

John Quagliata, chairman of Select Restaurants, said the lack of a new lease is not due to management failure, an inability to pay escalating rents, or a downturn in business, according to the statement.

“Despite continued sales growth, a commitment to once again invest millions of dollars in the restaurant, and our heartfelt desire to operate the restaurant as we have for decades, Boston Properties chose not to extend our lease,” he said in the statement sent to the Globe.

A table at the Top of the Hub restaurant, as pictured in December 2006. Richman, Evan Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.