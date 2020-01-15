M3 Ventures Inc., which is opening in Plymouth, and Curaleaf Massachusetts Inc., which is opening in Provincetown, each received their “commence operations” notices from the Cannabis Control Commission on Wednesday, giving them approval to open within three calendar days — as early as Sunday.

The stores could be the state’s 34th and 35th recreational marijuana shops, unless either company delays its opening and other companies receive approval to open in the interim.

M3 Ventures, which does business as Triple M, already operates its Plymouth store as a medical marijuana dispensary and has a second medical dispensary in Mashpee. It also received the OK on Wednesday to begin adult-use cultivation and manufacturing in Plymouth after three days.

The company was briefly forced to halt its sales and quarantine its inventory in December 2018 after health inspectors determined that it had been using pesticides on its cannabis plants that are not allowed. In a statement at the time, the company said it was only using “natural pesticides” that are allowed in all 50 states and that it was “fully cooperating” with the state to implement any changes necessary.

Curaleaf, which is opening the Provincetown store, is one of the largest cannabis companies in the country. Based in Wakefield, Curaleaf also has an adult-use store in Oxford that opened in November and a medical marijuana dispensary in Hanover.

Curaleaf’s Provincetown store will be the first dispensary on Cape Cod.

“We are very excited to bring the first adult-use cannabis dispensary to Cape Cod and we are currently training our first wave of employees," Curaleaf Massachusetts President Patrik Jonsson said in a statement. “Provincetown is a vibrant community where we look to grow over 30 jobs and become engaged with the cultural activities, charities and local initiatives that are important and make the Outer Cape and Provincetown so special.”

The Cannabis Control Commission signed off on a variety of other “commence operations” notices on Wednesday, including multiple sign-offs for BeWell Organic Medicine, which will open a medical dispensary in Merrimack with its cultivation and manufacturing facility in Lowell.

