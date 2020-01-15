The incident began shortly after 11 p.m. The victim was walking in the 100 block of Boston Street in Dorchester when he felt a sharp jab in his lower back, said Boston Police Sargent Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman. “Give me your money!” the victim was ordered followed by a new demand, “where’s your phone?” Boyle said.

A man was robbed by 13 and 15-year-old teenage boys late Tuesday night as he walked down a Dorchester street, and the suspects were arrested by Boston police minutes later as they walked out of a nearby Dunkin’ restaurant in Edward Everett Square, carrying the victim’s iPhone, gift card and a replica Uzi machine pistol, Boston police said.

The victim later told police that one of the suspects was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and that he was armed with what the victim believed to be a gun. The suspect rifled through the victim’s pockets, taking his phone, some cash and a black Nike gift card, Boyle said.

The suspect with the gun hit the man in the face while holding the suspected weapon in his hand, demanding the victim provide the code needed to unlock his phone, Boyle said. At that point, both suspects ran towards Massachusetts Avenue and Edward Everett Square, police said.

Officers from Area C-6 in South Boston responded and were searching the neighborhood when an officer saw a teen with a grey hooded sweatshirt accompanied by another teenager exit the Dunkin’s in Edward Everett Square located less than a half mile away on Boston Street, Boyle said.

Both teens were taken into custody at the intersection of Columbia Road and East Cottage Street - across from the Dunkin restaurant, police said.

The teen with the hooded sweatshirt was allegedly carrying a replica Uzi machine pistol underneath his outerwear and was carrying the victim’s cellphone, police said. The second teen was in possession of the Nike gift card, Boyle said.

Both teens are charged with juvenile delinquency, to wit armed robbery, according to Boyle. The 13-year-old faces additional juvenile charge of assault and battery. Both are scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court Wednesday.

The victim did not require medical attention, Boyle said.

The investigation is continuing.





