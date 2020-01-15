A 14-year-old Roxbury boy was arrested on unarmed robbery charges Monday, according to Boston police.

Officers and detectives arrested the boy in the area of Annunciation Road in Roxbury at about 5:45 p.m. and took him into custody “after a brief struggle on scene,” police said in a statement on bpdnews.com.

Police said the boy was wanted on a straight warrant “in connection to an ongoing investigation into several unarmed robberies involving food delivery drivers in the area" and he was to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court, according to police.