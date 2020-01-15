“Emergency Notification City Gas- Liberty Utilities customers there was a system error this am at the distribution plant, it caused the possibility for appliances and heaters to produce high Carbon Monoxide levels,” the department tweeted. “If your CO alarms call 911 and evacuate @NotifyKeene ”

The Keene Fire Department began tweeting about the troubling incident around 7:36 a.m.

Fire officials in Keene, N.H., were investigating Wednesday after a “system error” at a utility’s distribution plant raised concerns about elevated carbon monoxide levels in this city in the southwestern part of the state.

In a follow-up tweet, the Fire Department said it was “working with Liberty Utilities to check customers to make sure there is no CO levels. The high BTU has been contained at plant however still possible to have issues at appliances and heaters. Again if CO alarms call 911 .@NotifyKeene"

Another update came at 8:52 a.m.

“Update#3 Liberty Utilities Incident,” the Fire Department tweeted. “Fire crews have only found two customers with elevated CO readings. Both locations had working CO Alarms and alerted officials. No injuries have been reported and the incident is considered under control per Chief Howard. @NotifyKeene”

Then at 8:55 a.m. fire officials said the probe was ongoing.

“Update #3 continued,” the blaze battlers tweeted. “Liberty Officials continue to investigate the cause of this morning’s incident. Customers of the ‘city gas’ supplied by Libery Utilities should call Liberty Utilities 603-352-1230 direct if they have questions.”









