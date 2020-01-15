“At approximately 2:00 pm, Lawrence Police responded to the area of Andover and Clifton Streets for a report of shots fired,” the statement said. “They found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators learned that the victim was a City of Lawrence DPW worker who was performing road repair at the time of the shooting."

Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque confirmed the brazen murder in a brief statement.

A Lawrence public works employee was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon while performing road repair in the city, officials said.

Chief Vasque said in a telephone interview that the worker was repairing potholes when he was shot. A person was spotted fleeing the scene, witnesses told police.

The statement said the probe remained “active and fluid” later in the afternoon.

“At this time, it is inappropriate to comment on suspects or possible motive,” the statement said. "When further information is available, it will be released.”

The slain worker wasn’t identified by name.

