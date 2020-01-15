Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, stand accused of agreeing to pay Singer and his sham charity a total of $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.

Federal prosecutors in Boston made the disclosure in a recent filing in the closely watched case against Loughlin and several other defendants.

Investigators in the college admissions cheating scandal captured conversations between William “Rick” Singer, the scam’s admitted ringleader who wired up for federal prosecutors, and the women he dated, court records show.

The power couple has pleaded not guilty to all charges. They’re among the dozens of parents who allegedly bribed Singer to get their kids falsely classified as athletic recruits at fancy schools, or to facilitate cheating on the SAT or ACT when their children needed a boost to their scores.

In one Tuesday filing, prosecutors said a defense request for call recordings that investigators deemed non-pertinent to the case amounts to “little more than an impermissible fishing expedition ... and should therefore be denied.”

According to the filing, “Many of the communications that were deemed non-pertinent are personal in nature. ... At least four-and-a-half hours’ worth are calls between Singer and women he dated.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were two of the 19 defendants named Tuesday in a fourth superseding indictment in the case. The indictment didn’t break much new ground on the couple but did rehash some of their alleged acts from prior filings.

During one e-mail to Singer in April 2016, the indictment said, Giannulli wrote, “I have some concerns and want to fully understand the game plan and make sure we have a road map for success as it relates to [our older daughter] and getting her into a school other than ASU!”

Giannulli didn’t explain why he didn’t want his daughter attending Arizona State University, a powerhouse football school that counts Jake Plummer and onetime Patriot J.R. Redmond among its celebrated former players.

Singer told Giannulli that USC was within reach, replying that “if you want [U]SC I have the game plan ready to go into motion. Call me to discuss.”

In November 2018, the indictment said, Singer called Loughlin. By that time he had agreed to cooperate with the feds, who had him outfitted with a wire.

Singer allegedly told Loughlin that his charity was being audited by the IRS, which was probing six-figure payouts that Loughlin and her husband had made to Singer’s charity.

Singer told Loughlin on the secretly recorded call, “So I just want to make sure that you know that, one, that you’re probably going to get a call and that I have not told them anything about the girls going through the side door, through crew, even though they didn’t do crew to get into USC. So I--that is--all I told them was that you guys made a donation to our foundation to help under-served kids.”

Loughlin replied, “Um-hmm,” the indictment said.

Attorneys for Loughlin and Giannulli have argued in court papers that the globally famous couple believed all their payments would go to USC itself “for legitimate, university-approved purposes -- or to other legitimate charitable causes.”

In a separate filing Friday, prosecutors said a number of defendants including Loughlin and Giannulli have "not yet produced any discovery to the Government despite Government requests.”

According to Friday’s filing, “The defendants believe that it is premature to do so at this time. The Government disagrees with the Defendants’ assertion that it is ‘premature’ to provide their own discovery."

Loughlin’s not the only Hollywood A-lister to get entangled in the sprawling case.

Actress Felicity Huffman, who starred on “Desperate Housewives” and floored critics with her gutsy performance in the film “Transamerica,” served less than two weeks in prison for paying $15,000 to pad her daughter’s SAT score.

Huffman -- whose husband William H. Macy stars on the hit Showtime series “Shameless” and earned critical raves for his wrenching portrayal of a damaged former child star in the film “Magnolia” -- also paid a $30,000 fine and was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.