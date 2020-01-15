The man was preparing to tie the vessel, which was occupied by at least one other person, to a dock at the Portland Fish Pier, Portland police Lieutenant Robert Martin said.

The fisherman, a 51-year-old man, was on board a fishing vessel in the harbor when he fell into the water at 8:43 a.m., Portland police said.

A fisherman in Maine died after falling into the chilly waters of Portland Harbor Wednesday morning, police said in a statement.

“The crew from a United States Coast Guard ship that was docked on a nearby wharf witnessed the incident and launched a small rescue boat,” police said. “Other crew members ran to the scene and tried to assist in the rescue from the dock.”

Advertisement

Crew members of the Coast Guard ship pulled the fisherman from the water and into the rescue boat, police said.

Martin said the fisherman was in the water for a few minutes before he was rescued.

The water temperature in the harbor was 38.5 degrees Fahrenheit at the time, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Crews brought the fisherman to a nearby pier where paramedics then tried to resuscitate him, police said.

The fisherman died shortly after he was taken to Maine Medical Center, police said.

The Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the fisherman’s death.

The fisherman’s identity and the ship’s name are being withheld until his family is notified, police said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.







