Drawing from a report of ski injuries treated at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire from 2010 to 2018, trauma surgeons at the medical center reported the relationship between helmet use, injury types, and injury severity among skiers and snowboarders. Their findings were published in the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery.

With the ski season in full swing, most skiers will assume that wearing a helmet can help protect against accidents that occur on the slopes. But, new research suggests that helmets are only protective against some injuries, leaving much of the safety up to the skier’s own actions.

Advertisement

Out of 721 patients studied, the team of surgeons found that 65 percent were wearing helmets at the time of their accident. And although the helmet use rate doubled throughout the period examined, the study found that head injuries did not decline. In fact, researchers discovered that patients who wore helmets were more likely than their counterparts to suffer from intracranial hemorrhage, or bleeding inside the skull.

“Our bottom line is that it is equally as important to wear a helmet as it is to practice safe skiing,” surgeon Andrew Crockett, the senior author on the study, wrote in an a statement issued by the hospital. “Anyone hitting their head, whether helmeted or not, should be evaluated for, at least, concussion symptoms.”

“One aspect that’s worth considering is the behavioral impact of wearing a helmet,” surgeon and co-author Eleah Porter, a life-long skier, said in the same statement. “Previous research has found that wearing a helmet may give skiers or boarders a false sense of security, leading to riskier behavior on the slopes.”

According to the study, skiers and snowboarders wearing helmets were more likely to collide with a stationary object, leading to more severe injuries. Still, they were less likely than their counterparts to suffer physical injuries including skull fractures, lacerations, and cervical spine injuries.

Advertisement

Porter said that the study cannot conclude that those wearing helmets are riskier on the slopes, but the fact that they were more likely to hit a stationary object and suffer more severe injuries concerned her.

“Head bleeds most often occur from deceleration injury, and a helmet is limited in how much it can dampen these forces,” Porter said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.