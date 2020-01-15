One 20-year-old student was killed in the crash, according to Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey. Her name has not been released.

Members of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team were involved in a fatal crash in Florida Wednesday morning, according to college officials.

Currey said police responded to the crash at 7:28 a.m. and found 13 injured individuals at the scene. Currey said the collision involved a red Dodge pickup truck and a van carrying members of the Holy Cross rowing team. Currey said the team was traveling in two vans, and the student who was killed was in the passenger seat of the first van.

Advertisement

The crash occurred on Indian River Boulevard near Barber Bridge in Vero Beach, Fla., according to authorities.

“The College is in contact with authorities in Florida and is in the process of gathering more information,” Holy Cross officials said in a statement on the school’s website. “Holy Cross has been in touch with the families of those students and coaches and is offering support for all those involved. We ask that you keep all those involved and their families in your prayers at this time. For those needing to talk to someone, the Office of College Chaplains and the Counseling Center are both open today.”

Brian Colgan, director of Rowing at the Vero Beach Rowing Club, said the team arrived Monday night for a week long training camp at the club. He said this is the first time the team had trained at the club. He wouldn’t comment further.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash. WPEC CBS 12 News

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.