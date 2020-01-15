In the second half of Tuesday night’s hour-long match, Jennings chose the $400 question under the “Broadway” category.

The “Jeopardy! GOAT” contestant was ultimately crowned champ on Tuesday night, going home $1 million richer — but not before he missed a question that has ties to Boston.

You oughta know ... that Ken Jennings might be a little annoyed he missed this one.

The clue: “Oscar winner Diablo Cody wrote the book for this show that gets its title and music from Alanis Morissette’s hit 1995 album.”

Jennings answered, “What is You Oughta Know?”

Trebek’s reply was swift: “No.”

Advertisement

Holzhauer then buzzed in with the right answer: “What is ‘Jagged Little Pill’?”

For those not completely up on musicals or 1990s alt-rock, “Jagged Little Pill” is the critically-acclaimed play that debuted at Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater in spring 2018. It was directed by Diane Paulus of the ART, and written by Cody (who also wrote “Juno”). The play, which focuses on a fraying Connecticut family, was based on music from Morrissette’s hit debut album; it is now on Broadway.

Questions with Boston ties haven’t necessarily been kind to Jennings this tournament. Earlier on, he also whiffed on a question about the Massachusetts State House. The clue read: “This Boston-born architect designed the Massachusetts state house and from 1818 to 1829 served as architect of the US Capitol.” Jennings answered Benjamin Henry Latrobe, which was wrong; Holzhauer had the correct answer: Charles Bulfinch. (However, Jennings still won that night, too.)

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss