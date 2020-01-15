In a statement posted to their official Facebook page, Malden cops identified the suspected ATM bandit as Ray Cuevas-Reynoso, who was allegedly captured on video surveillance making “numerous withdrawals (thousands of dollars in losses) in several communities throughout the Commonwealth.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had hired a lawyer.

Malden police launched their probe after a tip about a man using phony credit cards.

“On 01/14/2020 (Tuesday) the Malden Police Patrol Division was alerted to fraudulent activity at one of the local banks in the City of Malden,” the statement said. “Upon further investigation conducted by the Malden Police Detective Division (led by Det. DiSalvatore), investigators were able to determine that a male, Ray Cuevas-Reynoso (27 years old), had been engaged in what was determined to be fraudulent activity using fake credit cards.”

Video evidence allegedly sank Cuevas-Reynoso.

“Based upon a preliminary investigation, Mr. Cuevas-Reynoso was captured on CCTV making several fraudulent withdrawals from several Automated Teller Machines throughout the Commonwealth,” the statement said. “The investigation led detectives to believe that, Mr. Cuevas-Reynoso, and at least one other male, have been using a ‘Skimmer Device’ (shown in one of the still photos) to capture account information, later using the info to make numerous withdrawals (thousands of dollars in losses) in several communities throughout the Commonwealth.”

One photo in particular captured Cuevas-Reynoso in a highly compromising position, according to the cops.

“One of the photos is an image captured of Mr. Cuevas-Reynoso allegedly holding a ‘Skimmer Device’ at an ATM in another city,” the statement said. “Investigation continues with other cities and/or towns.”

Malden police also issued a warning to ATM users.

“Let this serve as a reminder, that whenever you use the ATM, be cognizant of wires, loose card inserts, etc,” the statement said. “Before entering a PIN number, cover up the keypad to the best of your ability; don’t make it easy for criminals. Stay vigilant and be safe. -Your Friends at Malden PD.”

