Judge Jennifer A. Stark, citing the fact that Delgado-Torres is accused of murdering two men, ordered him held without bail, according to court records.

Aneudy Delgado-Torres appeared in Framingham District Court while relatives of the men he allegedly killed looked on. Delgado-Torres, 39, is accused of murdering 45-year-old James “Manny" Wade and his 24-year-old son, James Wade, according to court records and Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

According to Ryan’s office, Delgado-Torres was arrested at the Embassy Suites hotel in Marlborough at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of opening fire on the Wades while all three were in a parking lot near the intersection of Second Street and Beaver Terrace Circle last Friday night.

Arriving officers found both father and son suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The younger Wade was pronounced dead at the scene, while his father was taken to MetroWest Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Ryan told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that police discovered one of the bullets fired during the incident had gone through an apartment building’s storm door, an interior door, and ricocheted off a stairwell rail and lodged in the wall of an apartment "immediately adjacent to where a 4-year-old child and a teenager were sleeping.”

A gun was recovered from the scene, said Ryan, and the investigation is ongoing.

The parking lot next to Beaver Terrace Circle is “an area where drug transactions are known to take place,” she said. Ryan said that recently two groups of drug dealers had competed for control of the area.

A preliminary investigation indicated that on the day of the double homicide, the Wades had gone to the parking lot to “meet people who were known to them,” according to Ryan.

When the Wades arrived, several people were already in the parking lot. Authorities allege that Delgado-Torres pulled out a gun and opened fire without any conversation, Ryan said.

Ryan told reporters that the relationship between the Wades and Delgado-Torres, is still under investigation. Investigators collected surveillance video from the scene, she said.

According to court records, Delgado-Torres has two pending cases in the same courthouse from last year - illegal possession of ammunitionand driving while under the influence of drugs, and carrying a firearm without a license.He was free on bail for both cases at the time of Friday’s shooting, records show.









