A Marlborough woman in her 30s is recovering after being struck by a car while walking her two dogs in Marlborough Tuesday night, a crash that claimed the lives of her pets, Marlborough police said.
The woman was in or near the crosswalk of Route 20 and Winthrop Street around 8:30 p.m. when she was struck by the car. She was rushed to an area hospital where she is continuing to be treated for her injuries Wednesday, said Marlborough Police Sergeant Zachary Attaway, a department spokesman.
The dogs were declared dead at the scene, he said.
Attaway said the intersection does not have traffic lights, but does have a marked crosswalk and is lit by streetlights.
Advertisement
The driver stayed at the scene and the crash remains under investigation and no charges or citations have been issued, Attaway said. The driver had no signs of impairment, Attaway said.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.