A Marlborough woman in her 30s is recovering after being struck by a car while walking her two dogs in Marlborough Tuesday night, a crash that claimed the lives of her pets, Marlborough police said.

The woman was in or near the crosswalk of Route 20 and Winthrop Street around 8:30 p.m. when she was struck by the car. She was rushed to an area hospital where she is continuing to be treated for her injuries Wednesday, said Marlborough Police Sergeant Zachary Attaway, a department spokesman.

The dogs were declared dead at the scene, he said.