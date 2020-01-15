A pilot was injured after a helicopter crashed in Nashua, New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Nashua police responded to a report at approximately 2:53 p.m. that a helicopter had crashed at 93 Perimeter Rd. by Nashua Airport on Boire Field, Nashua police sergeant Chris DiTullio said. On arrival, Nashua Fire Rescue removed the trapped pilot and he was transported to a nearby hospital.
The pilot was conscious and sustained minor injuries, police said. The pilot was the sole occupant of the helicopter.
The MagniGyro M-24 rolled over while attempting to depart from the Boire Field, Federal Aviation Administration commissioner Kathleen Bergen said. The airport’s runway was closed and operations were suspended.
