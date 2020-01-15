If there’s one thing 4-year-old heart patient Mikey Grover can be sure of, it’s that he can always call for backup.

Officers from 10 police departments across the Commonwealth joined forces Wednesday to escort Grover, North Attleborough and Randolph’s youngest honorary police officer, to his third open heart surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“We look up to him as someone who’s strong and perseveres,” Randolph Detective Kevin Gilbert said about his young colleague. “He’s just the same as any brother or sister officer we have.”