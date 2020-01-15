If there’s one thing 4-year-old heart patient Mikey Grover can be sure of, it’s that he can always call for backup.
Officers from 10 police departments across the Commonwealth joined forces Wednesday to escort Grover, North Attleborough and Randolph’s youngest honorary police officer, to his third open heart surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital.
“We look up to him as someone who’s strong and perseveres,” Randolph Detective Kevin Gilbert said about his young colleague. “He’s just the same as any brother or sister officer we have.”
Grover has hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which affects the blood flow to his heart, and a rare condition called heterotaxy syndrome, which causes organs to form incorrectly in the wrong places. He has been treated at Boston Children’s Hospital his entire life.
Officers from Quincy, Needham, Stoughton, North Attleborough, Norwell, Plainville, Simmons University, Northeastern University,and the State Police met at the North Attleborough Police Department at 5 a.m. and drove to Grover’s home to bring him to his appointment.
“Our department has become close with his family,” Gilbert said, “We wanted to make sure he was represented.”
