A person was stabbed during a domestic situation in Quincy early Wednesday, Quincy police Detective Sergeant Karyn Barkas said.
Police were notified about a stabbing on South Street at 3:28 a.m. Wednesday, Barkas said.
The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital, Barkas said. No one else was injured, she said.
One person is in custody and will be arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday, Barkas said.
No further information was available.
