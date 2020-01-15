State Police say Charlotte Moccia, 11, of Springfield was forced into a car by a white or Hispanic male in the area of Princeton and Amherst streets at about 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, not long after she got off a school bus.

State Police have issued an Amber Alert after an 11-year-old girl was apparently abducted in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

An Amber Alert was issued after Charlotte Moccia, 11, was last seen being forced into a dark blue Honda in Springfield on Jan. 15.

The car is an older dark blue or black Honda, possibly a Civic, State Police said in a statement. The driver of the car may be a white or Hispanic female. The car had tinted windows and distinctive aftermarket rims and a moonroof.

Charlotte is described as white, approximately 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 60 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair, police said. She is believed to have been wearing a white fur-lined jacket, khaki pants, and a dark-colored shirt that may have the Hampden Charter School logo on it. She may have her school laptop with her.

An Amber Alert is issued when a child has been abducted and police believe he or she is in danger of serious bodily harm, injury, or death.

State Police asked people to call 911 immediately if they think they have seen Charlotte, the vehicle, the suspects, or have any information.

State Police issued an Amber Alert after Charlotte Moccia, 11, was last seen getting into this blue Honda around 1:30 p.m. in Springfield on Jan. 15.