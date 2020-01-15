Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I will gladly be the next Red Sox manager if they need someone in a pinch. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

With Governor Gina Raimondo pledging to make Rhode Island the first state in the country to be 100 percent powered by renewable energy by 2030, a company that is sure to play a major role in helping the state accomplish the goal is set make a big announcement.

Ørsted, the offshore wind giant that bought Deepwater Wind in 2018, will open its United States Innovation Hub in the Cambridge Innovation Center’s Providence office at 225 Dyer Street (Note: That’s where the Globe’s Rhode Island office is located, so hi neighbor!)

The official announcement is expected to be made this morning at the Blue Innovation Symposium in Newport.

The team at the innovation hub will focused identifying – and potentially financing – next-generation technology in the wind energy sector, according to a spokesperson. A Linkedin job posting states the principal of the hub will “be responsible for identifying and commercializing relevant external companies with key technologies that solve internally defined problem.

”Rhode Island makes a lot of sense for the Ørsted, which already has a co-headquarters in the city. Over the last year, the state has announced several wind-related companies would open offices in the state, including GEV and Boston Energy.

As for the details on Raimondo’s renewable plan, she is expected to sign an executive order later this week.

