After more than a year of campaigning and seven debates, the unwieldy field of more than two dozen Democrats has shrunk and it’s nearly time for voters to finally have their say: The Iowa caucuses will be held in less than three weeks and voters cast the first ballots in New Hampshire soon after. The Globe’s politics team will help you sort through the noise with timely, in-depth news coverage, and sharp analysis of the state of the race. Here’s how to stay in the know:

Daily analysis: Who won the last 24 hours?

Political reporter James Pindell dives into the furor of the campaign trail to find out who came out on top and why. Read his dispatches, published every weekday morning, beginning in the run-up to the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.