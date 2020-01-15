"This question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised and it’s time for us to attack it head on,” Warren said. “Can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage — collectively they have lost 10 elections.”

But rather than dwell on the particulars of a he-said-she-said dispute, Warren sought to parlay the very existence of the question into a galvanizing argument for the role of women in politics that allowed her to make the case for her own electability less than three weeks before the Iowa caucuses.

DES MOINES — Standing a few feet away from her on the Democratic debate stage, Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday night strenuously denied he told Senator Elizabeth Warren a woman could not win the presidency, and she stuck by her claim that he had.

Advertisement

“The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women,” Warren said, referring to herself and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar before bringing up her 2012 Senate race against Scott Brown. “And the only person on this stage who has beaten an incumbent Republican anytime in the past 30 years is me.”

It was a sharp exchange that allowed Warren to respond directly to a persistent worry that has nagged at her campaign, sometimes bothering even her devoted supporters: That the very existence of sexism could weaken her in a general election campaign against President Trump.

Sanders, for his part, insisted he believed a woman could beat Trump, saying he waited in 2015 to see if Warren was going to run for president before he mounted his own campaign.

“As a matter of fact, I didn’t say it,” he said, in response to a question about the CNN report that said he cast doubt upon a woman’s ability to win the presidency during a private meeting with Warren in late 2018.

Advertisement

But he still argued that he would be the strongest candidate against a president whom Democrats are desperate to defeat, touching off a brief exchange with Warren in which she appeared to silently count up the years since he last beat an incumbent.

“The only way we beat Trump by is by a campaign of energy and excitement and a campaign that has by far the largest voter turnout in the history of this country,” Sanders said.

The debate followed an extraordinary escalation between Sanders and Warren, longtime liberal allies and self-described friends, one that began with the reported existence of a script that instructed Sanders’ volunteers to speak dismissively of Warren supporters and ended with Warren confirming a CNN report that Sanders told her privately he didn’t think a woman could win the presidency.

Sanders said it was “ludicrous” to suggest he said a woman could not be elected, but allowed he told Warren he believed Trump would weaponize sexism during his reelection.

After the story was published, Sanders’ campaign managers told reporters that the story was a “lie.”

But in a statement of her own released hours later, Warren said she told Sanders she thought a woman could win, and “he disagreed.”

The two did not speak to each other before arriving at the debate, according to a person familiar with one of the campaigns.

Before this weekend, the two had apparently been operating under a nonaggression pact, even though they both appeal to the Democratic Party’s most progressive voters. At previous debates, they have functioned as a tag team defending sweeping ideas like Medicare for All from attack by more moderate candidates like former vice president Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Klobuchar.

Advertisement

Despite the intensity of the exchange in recent days, the debate opened with a somber tone, and Sanders seemed much more eager to differentiate himself from Biden, the current polling front-runner, than from Warren, including over Biden’s vote to authorize the 2003 Iraq War when Biden and Sanders were in the Senate.

The Sanders campaign has lobbed sharp criticism at Biden in recent days after former secretary of state John Kerry, a surrogate for the former vice president, argued in Iowa that he and Biden did not know they were voting for the war in Iraq, and were just trying to give President George W. Bush leverage to negotiate with Iraq.

“Joe and I listened to what Dick Cheney and George Bush and [Donald] Rumsfeld had to say,” Sanders said, referring to Bush’s vice president and defense secretary who helped lead the push for the war by declaring Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. “I thought they were lying. . . . Joe saw it differently.”

Biden acknowledged his vote to authorize the war ended up being a mistake, given that Bush ended up invading instead of pursuing a diplomatic solution. But Biden argued that he was in charge of bringing troops home from Iraq once he became vice president under President Barack Obama.

Advertisement

“It was a mistaken vote but I think my record overall on everything we’ve done, I’m prepared to compare it to anybody’s on this stage,” Biden said.

Other candidates condemned Trump’s recent move to kill Iran’s top general and his decision to keep US troops in the region.

“We have to get combat troops out,” declared Warren, who also called for reducing the military budget.

Buttigieg, Biden, and Klobuchar said they favored maintaining a small military presence in the Middle East.

“I bring a different perspective,’’ said Buttigeg, who was a military intelligence officer in Afghanistan. ‘‘We can continue to remain engaged without having an endless commitment to ground troops.”

For the first time, not a single candidate of color appeared on stage.

All six candidates who met the party’s polling and donor thresholds were white, and four were men.

The Democratic field’s eroding diversity comes as the party tries to navigate broader debates over how to reflect and embrace the crucial role women and minority voters will play in 2020. To defeat Trump this fall, Democrat need to ensure black, Latino, and suburban voters are excited to vote against the Republican president.

Trump, campaigning in neighboring Wisconsin just as Democrats took the debate stage, tried to encourage the feud between Sanders and Warren from afar.

“She said that Bernie stated strongly that a woman can’t win. I don’t believe that Bernie said that, I really don’t. It’s not the kind of thing Bernie would say,’’ Trump said.

Advertisement





Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood. Liz Goodwin can be reached at elizabeth.goodwin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lizcgoodwin