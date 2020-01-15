Some crucial details about the trial, including whether new witnesses or evidence will be introduced, are yet to be determined. But here’s everything we know about the trial so far.

Those procedural moves mark the last official actions from the Democratic-dominated House on impeachment, meaning the process is now in the Republican-dominated Senate’s control.

On Wednesday, the House voted to transmit two articles of impeachment to the Senate, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named the House managers who will act as prosecutors during President Trump’s trial, which is expected to begin next week.

What exactly is happening?

Now that the House has impeached Trump, it is up to the Senate to weigh the evidence related to the articles of impeachment and decide whether to convict and remove Trump from office, or acquit him of the House’s charges. The mechanism through which the Senate will do this is a trial. Broadly, this means each side will present its evidence and arguments, with the House impeachment managers acting as the prosecution and lawyers representing the president acting as the defense. The 100 members of the Senate act as jurors who decide the president’s fate. As in civil and criminal trials, the process is overseen by a judge: the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

The House has formally accused Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for withholding military aid to Ukraine as he pressured the country’s new president to announce an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Who are the important players?

On the prosecution’s side, Pelosi named seven House members to serve as impeachment managers, including two figures who should be familiar to anyone following the impeachment proceedings: Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler. The five others are Representatives Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Sylvia Garcia of Texas, Val Demings of Florida, Jason Crow of Colorado and Zoe Lofgren of California. Pelosi emphasized that all have experience in law enforcement or criminal justice.

Trump has named former commercial lawyer Pat Cipollone to lead the his defense team. Cipollone has been serving as White House counsel since the departure of Don McGahn in October 2018. One of Trump’s personal lawyers, Jay Sekulow, will also serve on the team.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, a George W. Bush appointee, will preside over the proceedings. Though judges hold powerful positions in traditional trials, in the case of the impeachment trial, Roberts’ role is likely to be much more limited, according to an NPR analysis. The Senate, with a majority vote, can overrule Roberts’ rulings on things like the admission of witnesses and evidence, making his role more of a ceremonial one.

When will it begin?

Trump has expressed a desire to see the Senate dismiss the impeachment charges without ever holding a trial, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly indicated that’s not on the table. The Senate will undertake some procedural moves beginning Thursday (including some as mundane as how to arrange the furniture), but the trial is expected to begin in earnest Tuesday as the sides begin presenting their arguments.

How long will it take?

It’s unclear. During the impeachment trial of President Clinton, 37 days elapsed between the beginning of the trial (Jan. 7, 1999) and the date of Clinton’s acquittal (Feb. 12, 1999). The speed of Trump’s trial will depend in part on whether the Senate allows witnesses to be called in for questioning, something that occurred during the Clinton trial, but that McConnell has resisted.

According to McConnell, the trial is expected to run six days a week, with Senators taking only Sundays off. All Senators are expected to attend, forcing several Democrats off the campaign trail, including Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar.

What are the possible outcomes?

Two-thirds of the Senate must vote in favor of conviction in order for Trump to be removed from office, and since Republicans control the Senate, that’s considered highly unlikely. No American president has ever been removed from office through impeachment: Both Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached by the House but acquitted in the Senate, and Richard Nixon resigned before the House voted to impeach him.

If Trump is not convicted, it means he’ll follow the fate of Johnson and Clinton: His presidency will always carry the stain of impeachment, but he won’t be forced from office by the Senate.

