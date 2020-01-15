“Well, as a matter of fact I didn’t say it,” Sanders said. “Anybody who knows me knows that it’s incomprehensible that I would think a woman could not be president of the United States."

Sanders again denied Warren’s claim, first reported by CNN and later confirmed by a statement from Warren, that he ever said a woman could not win.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who through much of the Democratic primary have avoided directly attacking one another, clashed during Tuesday’s debate over Warren’s claim that Sanders told her in a 2018 meeting that he didn’t think a woman could win the presidency.

"Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million votes. How could anybody in a million years not believe that a woman could win?” he added.

Sanders went on to say that if any woman on stage were to win the nomination, he would do everything in his power to ensure she defeated President Trump.

CNN moderator Abby Phillip then asked Warren how she felt about the statement, but did not ask her to respond to Sanders’ denial.

“I disagreed,” Warren said. “Bernie is my friend, and I’m not here to try to fight with Bernie. But look this question about whether or not a woman can be president can be raised and it’s time for us to attack it head on.”

Warren then pivoted to arguing that the women on the debate stage had a better electoral track record than the men.

“Collectively they have lost 10 elections,” Warren said. “The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women.”

Warren added that she’s the only person on stage to have beaten an incumbent Republican — Senator Scott Brown — in 30 years.

Warren on Monday issued a statement in response to questions about Sanders’ denial that he told Warren in a 2018 strategy meeting in Washington, D.C., that he didn’t believe a woman could be elected president.

“Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate,” Warren said. “I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.”

Responding to the initial CNN report Monday, Sanders called it “ludicrous” and added:

“What I did say that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could,” he said in the statement. “Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course! After all, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016.”

The exchange over gender came on the heels of Warren telling reporters in Iowa that she was “disappointed” over reports that Sanders volunteers were told to criticize her electability in conversations with voters.

“Bernie knows me and he’s known me for a long time,” Warren said. “Democrats want to win in 2020. We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016. And we can’t have a repeat of that.”





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.