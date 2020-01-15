“As you can see, the emphasis is on litigators. The emphasis is on on comfort level in the courtroom. The emphasis is on making the strongest possible case to protect and defend our Constitution, to seek the truth for the American people. I’m very proud and honored that these seven distinguished members have accepted this serious responsibility,” she said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named a group of House members with significant legal firepower, including Framingham native and Harvard Law graduate Adam Schiff, as impeachment managers, who will essentially prosecute the case for convicting and removing controversial, divisive President Donald Trump during his Senate trial.

Here’s a brief rundown of the seven impeachment managers:

-- Adam Schiff, 59, who was described by Pelosi as the “lead manager,” grew up in Framingham before moving to California at age 11. A graduate of Harvard Law School, he is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which investigated the Ukraine scandal that led to Trump’s impeachment. He is in his 10th term as a California congressman. He was previously a federal prosecutor in Los Angeles for 6 years.

-- Jerrold Nadler, 72, of New York is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, which recommended the articles of impeachment to the full House. He is in his 15th term in the House. A graduate of Fordham Law School, he served in the New York State Assembly for 16 years before Congress.

-- Zoe Lofgren of California, 72, is the chairman of the House Administration Committee, as well as a senior member of the Judiciary Committee. She is serving her 13th term in Congress. This will be her third impeachment. The University of Santa Clara Law School graduate was a Judiciary Committee staffer during Nixon’s impeachment and a member of the committee during Clinton’s impeachment.

-- Hakeem Jeffries of New York, 49, is a member of the Judiciary Committee and chairman of the House Democratic caucus. He is in his fourth term in Congress. Previously, he served in the New York State Assembly for six years. A graduate of New York University School of Law, he clerked for a federal judge and was an “accomplished litigator” in private practice, Pelosi said.

-- Val Demings of Florida, 62, is a member of both the House Intelligence Committee and the Judiciary Committee. She is in her second term. She served in the Orlando, Fla., Police Department for 27 years, rising to become the first woman police chief in the city and presiding over a steep decline in violent crime.

-- Jason Crow of Colorado, 41, is a member of the House Armed Services Committee. He is serving his first term. He served as an Army Ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan. A graduate of the University of Denver Strum College of Law, he was a “respected litigator” in private practice, Pelosi said.

-- Sylvia Garcia of Texas, 69, is a member of the Judiciary Committee. She is serving her first term. A graduate of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University in Houston, she previously served in the Texas state Senate, as director and presiding judge of the Houston municipal system, as city controller, and on the Harris County Commissioner’s Court.

