One injustice inherent in the administration’s green light for environmentally damaging projects (“Trump moves to cut some environmental reviews,” Page A2, Jan. 10) is the disparate risks and damages these projects deliver to low-income and minority communities. Plenty of research shows that polluting facilities tend to be located near these communities, which lack political clout, and they are the ones to suffer first from the resulting runoff and dirt. You don’t have to believe the studies; just take a drive around your region.

Destroying the environment affects all of us in the long run, but the people who are always left behind by society get the shaft on these construction and manufacturing projects too.