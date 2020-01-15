The Supreme Court has a long history of suppressing democracy (“Chief Justice Roberts is no defender of democracy,” Renée Graham, Ideas, Jan. 5), and we the people have an equally long history of amending the Constitution to expand democracy.

In 1857, the court’s notorious Dred Scott decision upheld slavery. It took a bloody Civil War and three constitutional amendments to extend citizenship and voting rights to former slaves.

In 1875, the court denied women the right to vote, a decision overturned 45 years later by the 19th Amendment.