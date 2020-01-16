Much like crude oil, reality TV is sending signals (i.e., a scraping sound) that it is a finite resource. It seems like every trope has been mined and recycled a thousand times, but we’re still getting some burn out of it. And much like crude oil, there’s also an increasingly burdensome sense of anachronism that weighs down most reality TV — whether it’s another set of Housewives flipping brunch tables or another line of designers with unfinished hemlines or another batch of contestants who aren’t here to make friends.

Powerhouse dramas, cutting-edge comedies, and overdrawn budgets may be the elements at the core of this most recent Golden Age of Television, but reality TV remains its crude oil. It seems to churn below everything; we know it’s dirty but it’s what powers all the pretty stuff.

It’s not so much that we’ve seen it all before (though we have, over and over); it’s that the mirror most reality TV attempts to hold up to its viewers seems stubbornly tilted to reflect the past. Given what’s happening in real-reality, no Quickfire Challenge can stun us; no elimination can shake us; and there’s scarcely little left to reveal in the genre’s endless closed-door confessionals. Put simply, we all already know what happens when you put X strangers in a Y and force them to Z. They’re gonna fight, and we’re gonna watch.

So what choice does reality TV have when the reality it aspires to realize is no longer real? It must reconfigure. Pull a “Drag Race” and snatch bits of every show to construct a new super-reality. It must, in the parlance of the realm, make it work. Netflix’s new 12-part reality competition “The Circle” may be a peek at what the future of the genre holds in store — and its reflection of right now is easy to get lost in.

The premise combines elements of “Big Brother,” “Catfish,” and social media — which, I know, sounds like a party mix of pretzels, razor blades, and barrettes, but bear with me. Eight contestants move into individual units in a luxury apartment complex, where they are sequestered from life outside the building as well as each other. The residents/captives can only communicate and socialize with each other through a bespoke “social media” hub called The Circle — forebodingly housed in multiple screens around their apartments, and cleverly voice-activated to avoid hour-long episodes of people typing at each other.

The contestants — a classic-reality mix of dude-bros, nice guys, pro athletes, and misunderstood models — must dazzle each other through online presence alone, dutifully choosing their profile pics, updating their statuses, taking silly quizzes, sliding into DMs, and holding court in group chats. And this being a social media game, the contestants are under no obligation to tell the truth about anything — even who they are. Two of this season’s contestants have opted to play as “catfish” — contestant Seaburn as his own girlfriend Rebecca (more likable), and contestant Karyn as “some random girl [she] found," and whom she names Mercedeze.

While this may seem like a twist, it’s really more an exaggerated use of the same techniques of identity-cultivation that each of the contestants must employ to maintain popularity among an unseen jury of friends and frauds. From the get-go, the players must “rate” each other, and to see them read between the lines of their meagerly populated profiles is to feel strangely implicated in their inevitable misunderstandings of each other. (“I feel like there may be some drama with her” observes model Alana on the completely made-up Mercedeze.)

Each week the top two most popular players earn garish blue checkmarks next to their pics, the title of “influencer,” and the power to “block” any player from The Circle. New players move in and sign on. New “challenges” arise. Recognizable reality forms converge with the hard-wired netiquettes of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter — and the hybrid produced is highly consumable.

The girls (and me) all cringe when Alana starts a group chat named Skinny Queens. The guys (and me) all fall for the relentlessly genial Shubham, who secretly considers social media “the devil in all its forms.” The world sways between groans and awws as gym-bro Joey tries to emoji his way to the top. It’s all very familiar terrain for anyone who spends too much time online.

Perhaps the most glaring difference between the sur-reality captured so precisely by “The Circle” and the virtual tar pit in which we’re currently wallowing is that in the former, someone actually wins. (There’s $100,000 for the last player clicking.)

And, re-reading this, I realize it all sounds just horrible, horrible, horrible. I get it. But while “The Circle” sometimes feels like some desperate futuristic contraption welded together from the scraps of fallen reality shows and rattling forward, it also contains just enough humanity within its walls to lend it an unexpected tenderness.

There’s something both aggressively dull and strangely haunting about watching these competitors drift around their West Elm-y apartments, doing push-ups, playing Ping-Pong against the walls, never meeting their neighbors, squinting at over-filtered profile pictures and scrutinizing syntax to determine if the people we’re arguing or flirting with actually exist. We’ve played this game; we know this show. But is it a game? Is it a show?

At its best, “The Circle” feels more like an immersive documentary disguised as a goofy game show — it just scratches the surface of social media’s dark depths, but digs just deep enough to strike a new vein.





Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.