Rodney Jones (“ Imaginary Logic ”) and Mitch Manning (“city of water”) read at 2 p.m. at Brookline Village Library, 361 Washington St., Brookline.

Brooke Barker (“Sad Animal Facts”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books, 25 White St., Cambridge.

TUESDAY

Joseph Finder (“House on Fire”) is in discussion with WBZ broadcaster Jordan Rich at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline... Michael Horn (“Choosing College”) discusses his book at 7:30 p.m. at Wayland Free Public Library, 5 Concord Rd., Wayland... Joel Christian Gill (“Fights”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

WEDNESDAY

Eitan Hersh (“Politics is for Power: How to Move Beyond Political Hobbyism, Take Action, and Make Real Change”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Karen Sherman (“Brick by Brick: Building Hope and Opportunity for Women Survivors Everywhere”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St, Belmont... Steve Inskeep (“Imperfect Union”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store, 1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge … Mimi Lemay (“What We Will Become: A Mother, A Son, and a Journey of Transformation”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library, 735 Main St., Waltham… Chloé Hilliard (“F*CK YOUR DIET: And Other Things My Thighs Tell Me”) reads at More Than Words, 242 East Berkeley St., Boston.

THURSDAY

Timothy Gager (“Chief Jay Strongbow Is Real”) and Pui Ying Wong (“Yellow Plum Season”) read at 7 p.m. at Roslindale House, 120 Poplar St., Rosindale... Linda Schiller (“Modern Dreamwork: New Tools for Decoding Your Soul’s Wisdom”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books… James Wood (“Serious Noticing: Selected Essays”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Jeffrey Colvin (“Africville: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge.

FRIDAY

Meng Jin (“Little Gods”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Jeanine Cummins (“American Dirt”) in conversation with immigration reporter Shannon Dooling at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave., Boston… Tochi Onyebuchi (“Riot Baby”) in conversation with Ken Liu (“The Paper Menagerie”) and Elizabeth Bear (“Ancestral Night”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Bruce Robert Coffin (“Beyond the Truth”) reads at 2 p.m. at Dracut Arts, 10 Arlington ST., Dracut.

Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change. A full listing of events is available online at www.bostonglobe.com/arts/books.